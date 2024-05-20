Terrifying moments in Auburn as the sound of gunshots pierced the air during a baseball game with kids ages 9-to-16 on Sunday. Video from the game’s livestream shows the moment when the players and the crowd realized what was happening and started running to take cover.

Jenny Durfee was on the bleachers. At first, she thought they were hearing fireworks.

"It was a feeling of utter disbelief," Durfee said.

Her older son was on the field. Her younger son was near the dugout, and her husband, a coach, was in the dugout.

"It’s super scary, it’s something I never wanted to experience with my kids or have them experience," Durfee said.

Sunday’s shooting happened at Isaac Evans Park right across the river from Brannan Park where the baseball game was happening.

Right now, police are investigating that shooting that left two people injured.

At about 8:15 p.m., officers responded to a report of several shots fired near Isaac Evans Park. According to police, two groups were involved in a dispute, and it led to a person opening fire.

The two groups left the scene in separate cars and one of the cars crashed shortly after driving away. The group inside the car that crashed ran away from the scene.

After a search, police could not find the suspects.

Investigators said the shooting left a woman in her 20s and a teen boy injured, investigators said. They were both taken to the hospital and their injuries are not life-threatening.

For Coach Justin Gonzalez, he told FOX 13 Seattle, what happened Sunday could have been a lot worse. He adds, at this point, unless some changes happen, he's not taking his kids to play baseball at that park anymore.

"The awareness would be nice and maybe funding to make sure these nice parks that we do have in Washington stay nice and don’t become a place where people do drugs and are shooting people and doing things like that," Gonzalez said.

The Auburn Police Department is continuing to investigate and search for the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call the department's tip line at 253-288-7403. You can also send an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS or use the P3 app on your smartphone.

