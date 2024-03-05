Jamal Adams, Quandre Diggs, Will Dissly released from Seattle Seahawks

article

The Seattle Seahawks have released safeties Quandre Diggs and Jamal Adams, and tight end Will Dissly in a trio of roster moves that shed significant salary cap commitments.

A team source confirmed the moves to FOX 13 Seattle, which were first reported by Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network.

Adams had two years left on his contract and the Seahawks elected to take the entire remaining nearly $21 million cap hit this season, per source. Seattle could have designated Adams as a post-June 1 cut, which would have deferred an additional $10-plus million in cap hit until the 2025 season.

Per OverTheCap.com, the release of Diggs and Dissly freed up $11 million and $6.97 million in salary cap space for this season, respectively. Adams’ release saves $6.08 million. Combined, the moves give the Seahawks $24.05 million in new salary cap space for this year, though it required eating nearly $34.2 million in dead money to do so.

With a new coaching regime taking over under head coach Mike Macdonald, the Seahawks had a cleaner opportunity to shift their path moving forward by moving on from the veterans in favor of more cap flexibility.

The release of Adams ends his rocky stint with the Seahawks after four mostly disappointing seasons. Seattle traded two first-round picks to the New York Jets for Adams in 2020. After earning second-team All-Pro honors and setting an NFL record for most sacks by a defensive back in a single season with 9.5, Adams battled multiple injuries the last three seasons.

A torn quadriceps tendon in the first game of the 2022 season wiped out the rest of his year and continued to inhibit his ability as he returned to action this season. With Julian Love making the Pro Bowl with his play in place of Adams this year, the Seahawks just needed to move on.

Diggs was named to three straight Pro Bowls from 2020-22 with the Seahawks. Seattle acquired Diggs in a trade with the Detroit Lions during the 2019 season in exchange for a fifth-round draft pick. That trade was much more successful for the Seahawks as he racked up 18 interceptions and 242 tackles in his time with Seattle.

Dissly has spent six seasons with the Seahawks after being taken in the fourth round out of the University of Washington in 2018. A standout blocking tight end, Dissly also has 127 receptions for 1,421 yards and 13 touchdowns with Seattle.