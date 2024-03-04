Former Seahawk K.J. Wright joins 49ers coaching staff

Former Seattle Seahawk K.J. Wright is joining the San Francisco 49ers coaching staff, he announced Monday.

The former Legion of Boom member made it official on his podcast YouTube channel "KJ ALL DAY." He says he'll be serving as the new Assistant Linebackers Coach/Defensive Quality Control Coach.

In his video, Wright says he's very excited for this opportunity, as he's been actively analyzing NFL teams and players on YouTube, and still has a very clear love for the game.

"My heart is in coaching, my heart is in building something special, teamwork, camaraderie, going through the ups, going through the downs, finding a game plan to be successful, like this is what I do," Wright said.

He thanked his team who helped him create and manage the KJ ALL DAY podcast, as he will likely be transitioning to focus on coaching full-time.

"I can't wait to get started, be part of a championship culture, to get another Super Bowl to my resume, to climb that ladder, like I got big, big aspirations for what I want to do next with this career," Wright said.

Wright recalled how his first game in the NFL was against the 49ers, where the Seahawks lost 17-33, but Wright recorded five combined tackles.

Related article

Wright is a former Pro Bowler (2016), two-time All-Pro Second Team (2015, 2016), and finished his career with 992 combined tackles, 13.5 sacks, and six interceptions. He is currently 34 years old.