Here's where you can fly from Seattle for under $300 this Memorial Day weekend

As Memorial Day weekend approaches, Seattleites looking to escape the city for a brief vacation are in luck, with several travel options available for under $300.

Thrifty Pacific Northwesterners can take advantage of reasonably priced flights from Seattle to various destinations that promise a change of scenery without breaking the bank.

Among the cities reachable for under $200 this year is Minneapolis, with Suncountry Airlines offering tickets from May 23 to May 28 for just $173 round trip.

Salt Lake City is on the list of other budget-friendly destinations, with Frontier Airlines offering flights from May 23 to May 28 for a modest $205. While slightly above the $200 mark, this deal is still a steal considering the travel distance and peak holiday time frame.

Travel experts advise that those who haven't yet booked their Memorial Day escapes should act swiftly. Prices are prone to increase as the holiday approaches, and availability tends to decrease. To seize these low-cost travel opportunities, flexibility with travel dates and booking during off-peak hours could yield additional savings.

Here are some additional tips for booking airfare and saving money:

Be flexible with your departure and return dates, as mid-week flights often provide the most significant savings.

Set price alerts on travel websites and apps to monitor fare changes and snag a deal when prices drop.

Consider flying at less popular hours, such as early morning or late night, when tickets are often cheaper.

Pack light to avoid checked baggage fees, which can quickly inflate the cost of your budget trip.

Though prices for flights to Denver, Reno, and Las Vegas are currently slightly above the $200 threshold, smart travelers should keep an eye out for last-minute deals or consider extending their search to nearby airports for potential savings.

