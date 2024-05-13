Seattle Weather: Sunshine and warmer temperatures Tuesday

It was a cooler and cloudy day for the Pacific Northwest after a warm and sunny Mother's Day weekend. Today's temperature in Seattle was 13 degrees cooler compared to Sunday.

Temperatures will rebound back on Tuesday, and the sunshine is going to stick around through midweek.

Headlines Tonight

Tonight we will see the clouds clearing out after a pretty cloudy day. Winds will also start to calm down overnight.

TONIGHT FORECAST

Overnight lows will be mild this evening, with temperatures in the mid to upper 40s.

Regional Overnight Lows

Mostly sunny skies will return Tuesday with highs in the low 70s. Temperatures will be slightly above average.

TOMORROWS FORECAST

High temperatures on Tuesday will warm back into the mid to low 70s for Seattle southward. Still in the mid 60s along the coast and north interior.

Regional Highs Tomorrow

As we continue with the dry and warmer weather, don't forget tree pollen will remain moderately high throughout the week.

Pollen Count Bars Forecast

Highs will stay in the low 70s through Thursday along with plenty of sunshine. Slightly cooler temperatures will drop in Friday with a weak system passing by. Right now, the weekend looks mainly dry and highs in the upper 60s.