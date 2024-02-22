Seahawks announce hiring of 15 assistant coaches to Mike Macdonald's staff

article

The Seattle Seahawks announced the hiring of 15 new assistant coaches to join the coaching staff of new head coach Mike Macdonald on Thursday.

The group is led by offensive passing game coordinator Jake Peetz, who has served in a similar role the last two seasons with the Los Angeles Rams under head coach Sean McVay. Peetz interviewed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for their offensive coordinator opening earlier this offseason after former Seahawks assistant Dave Canales left the Buccaneers to become the new head coach of the Carolina Panthers.

Offensive additions include Charles London (quarterbacks), Kennedy Polamalu (running backs), Frisman Jackson (wide receivers), Mack Brown (tight ends), Tyson Prince (assistant wide receivers), Brandon Nugent (assistant offensive line), Quinshon Odom (offensive assistant/quality control-OL), and Zak Hill (offensive assistant/quality control).

On the defensive side, Justin Hinds (defensive line), Chris Partridge (outside linebackers), Jeff Howard (safeties), Josh Bynes (defensive assistant/linebackers), Nick Perry (defensive quality control), and Rob Caprice (defensive intern) have been added to the staff.

The new additions join Macdonald, assistant head coach Leslie Frazier, offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb, defensive coordinator Aden Durde, special teams coordinator Jay Harbaugh, offensive line coach Scott Huff, linebackers coach Kirk Olivadotti, defensive passing game coordinator Karl Scott, and assistant special teams coach Devin Fitzsimmons on Seattle's coaching staff.

Peetz began in the NFL as a scout with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2008 and moved to the coaching staff as an assistant quarterbacks coach in 2012. He's also spent time with the Washington Commanders (2014), Oakland Raiders (2015-17), Alabama (2018), Panthers (2019-20), LSU (2021) and Rams.

London served as the quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator of the Tennessee Titans last season following two seasons as the quarterback coach for the Atlanta Falcons. A former college running back at Duke, London joined the NFL coaching ranks with the Chicago Bears in 2007. He's coached for the Bears, Titans, Houston Texans, and Falcons with one season as a scout for the Philadelphia Eagles as well in 2010.

Polamalu is the uncle of Steelers Hall of Fame safety Troy Polamalu and has 13 years of NFL coaching experience under his belt. Polamalu coached with Pete Carroll at USC before moving to the NFL with the Browns in 2004. He's also coached running backs for the Jacksonville Jaguars, Minneosta Vikings, and Las Vegas Raiders.

Jackson has spent five of the last seven seasons coaching in the NFL with the Titans, Panthers, and most recently, the Pittsburgh Steelers. Jackson caught 40 passes for 490 yards and a touchdown during his four-year NFL career with the Cleveland Browns.

Brown – not the Mack Brown that is the head coach of the University of North Carolina - has spent the last five years with the New York Jets in multiple roles.

Prince coached under Grubb as an assistant at the University of Washington in 2022 before moving on to spend one season as he offensive passing game coordinator and receivers coach at Sacramento State. Prince's father, Robert, is the receivers coach for the Dallas Cowboys and spent one year on Seattle's coaching staff under Jim Mora in 2009.

Nugent has spent the last two years with the Los Angeles Chargers and has also coached the New Orleans Saints (2015-21) and Bears.

Hill – a former quarterback for Central Washington – most recently led Saguaro High School to an Arizona state championship. He's also served as an offensive coordinator for Arizona State and Boise State.

Odom joins the Seahawks after two seasons in Green Bay, where he was a coaching assistant through the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship.

Hinds spent the last two seasons in Chicago as the Bears' assistant defensive line coach with a decade's worth of college coaching experience.

Partridge was the outside linebackers coach at Michigan last season where he worked with Harbaugh. He was the co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach at Ole Miss for three seasons prior to his time with the Wolverines.

Howard spent last season as the linebackers coach for the Chargers after spending three years as the defensive passing game coordinator/defensive backs coach of the Browns. He also coached with Frazier on the Vikings coaching staff when Frazier was head coach in Minnesota.

Bynes is beginning his coaching career after a 12-year playing career in which he appeared in 138 games with six seasons in Baltimore. Macdonald was on the Ravens' coaching staff when Bynes was a player in Baltimore.

Perry, a former safety at Alabama, spent time with the Ravens pracitce squad in 2015 with Macdonald on the coaching staff. He then spent time coaching alongside Karl Scott at Alabama.

Caprice joins the Seahawks as a defensive intern after three seasons at the University of Tennessee as a defensive graduate assistant.

One additional note not announced by the team is that Ivan Lewis is remaining with the Seahawks as their head strength and conditioning coach. Lewis has been in the role for the last five seasons with Seattle after five years at USC and five years with the University of Washington/