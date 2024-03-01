VIDEO: Attempted murder suspect arrested after running into woods

Pierce County deputies arrested a man accused of stabbing a woman and fleeing from police with a knife last week.

On February 20 around 11 a.m., deputies were called out to a home on 62nd Ave E. in Puyallup for a reported stabbing. Deputies located the suspect and started making announcements for him to surrender.

Deputies say the suspect was holding a large kitchen knife and had been cutting himself.

As more deputies arrived at the scene, the suspect jumped a fence and ran into the woods.

Deputies then contained the area, and an undercover deputy spotted the suspect running on 112th St. E and 66th Ave. E.

Deputies were able to contact the suspect, where he eventually complied and was taken into custody.

The full video of the incident can be found below:

The 38-year-old suspect was taken to the hospital with self-inflicted stab wounds and later booked into Pierce County Jail for second-degree attempted murder, violation of a protection order, and obstruction.

The 44-year-old victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.