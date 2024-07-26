Silver Alert activated for missing woman in Seattle

The Washington State Patrol has activated a Silver Alert for a woman with dementia who went missing in the Seattle area on Friday.

Maria Chang, 69, was last seen around 4:30 p.m. Friday at Yale Ave. N in South Lake Union.

Chang is described as 5'2", 120 lbs, with brown eyes and gray/brown hair. She was last seen wearing a pink flannel shirt, pink pants, and dark blue sneakers.

Chang has dementia and is without required medication.

Anyone with information on Chang's whereabouts is asked to call 911.

