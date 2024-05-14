Elevators shut down at Seattle high-rise, trapping some disabled residents

After a fire broke out at The Rise on Madison apartments in Seattle's First Hill neighborhood, the elevator system has been out of service in the entire building, leaving some residents stranded on the top floors.

The fire broke out on the 8th floor of the high-rise early Saturday morning.

Residents reached out to FOX 13 saying management has not given them an official estimate on when the elevators will be fixed, and some neighbors with disabilities are struggling to get out of their apartments to go to work or get groceries.

"It's garbage," said Carleigh Lawrence. "I went to the office crying today because I don't know where this is going to leave us."

The mother of 4 says she has health problems that make it challenging for her to go up and down 17 flights of stairs to work and care for her children.

Other residents like Trinity Beckstead have been displaced since Saturday's fire, but say management has not helped them find temporary housing.

"I can't do anything. I don't have my house, my home," said Beckstead.

Beckstead worries about one of her neighbors stuck on the building's 9th floor.

"She's wheelchair-bound. She can't get in and out of her unit and her dog's been having to piss in her bathtub," said Beckstead.

Susan Boyd, CEO of Bellwether Housing sent FOX 13 this statement:

"Early Sunday morning, the Seattle Fire Department, in responding to a fire in a unit, inadvertently released a valve in the basement and flooded it with several feet of water, tragically and completely disabling our elevator systems. Our property management company, Avenue 5, and Bellwether staff, have been scrambling since then to respond to the emergency needs of our residents, particularly focused on those with identified mobility issues. We understand this is incredibly stressful and frustrating for everyone in the building. We are working to have round the clock concierge service for the residents with 24 hours. And we will have options to temporarily relocate residents who need that. Avenue 5 will have a number of staff on site tomorrow to assess and respond to individual resident needs. Until then residents who need assistance getting in or out of the building should contact the site manager who can respond to individual needs as they arise. At this time we do not know how long the elevators will be out of service. We will communicate with residents everything we know as we learn more. We will do whatever we can to make sure residents get the help they need and to get our elevators working as soon as possible."

