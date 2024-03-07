Seattle Police: Robbery suspects barricaded inside First Hill building

Police are actively working to arrest multiple robbery suspects in Seattle’s First Hill neighborhood.

At around 5:40 a.m., the Seattle Police Department (SPD) announced that a group of robbery suspects had barricaded themselves inside of a building.

Seattle Police say officers responded after multiple robbery suspects barricaded themselves inside a building near the corner of Madison St. and Boylston Ave. in the First Hill Neighborhood Thursday morning.

Authorities say the building where the suspects are barricaded is near the corner of Madison St. and Boylston Ave.

This area is near a Whole Foods Market on Broadway.

Police say this is an active scene, and they are urging the public to stay out of the area.

