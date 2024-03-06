Caught on camera: Thieves steal ATM, thousands of dollars in tools from Seattle barber shop

Security video shared with FOX 13 News shows at least two people breaking into Hugo's Barber Shop in Seattle's Maple Leaf neighborhood.

The two men are seen on surveillance video kicking in the back door of the building to gain entrance. They are then seen hauling off an ATM from inside the building. They also stole hairstyling tools, estimated to cost several thousands of dollars.

According to owner Hugo Nunez, the break-in happened around 3 a.m., Saturday, March 2.

"It's been really hard doing business using borrowed tools," Nunez said. "It's always been my dream to have my own barber shop in Seattle and having this happen has been a setback."

Nunez filled a police report with the Seattle Police Department.

"I'm just hoping someone sees the video, and we can get these guys off the streets," said Nunez.

In an effort to help Nunez, a community member has set up a community fundraiser to help replace the stolen barber's tool.

"I'd love to help him replace his tools and fix his back door," wrote organizer Laura Love.