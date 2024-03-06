Downtown Seattle stabbing: Help police ID person of interest in double unprovoked stabbing

article

Seattle Police are asking for the public's help to identify a person of interest in an "unprovoked stabbing" that sent two men to the hospital.

The stabbings occurred on Feb. 21, just before 3 p.m. in Seattle's Central Business District.

According to police, the two victims, in their late 40s, were walking on the sidewalk near 3rd Ave. and Columbia Steet when they were attacked from behind by a man with a knife.

Both victims were taken to the hospital and survived.

Surveillance footage shows the suspect running from the scene and boarding a bus.

If you have any information about the incident or the pictured person, please call the Seattle Police Violent Crime Tip Line at 206-233-5000, and reference case 2024-49500.

If you wish to remain anonymous, submit a tip to Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound through the P3 Tips App on your cell phone or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for any information that leads to an arrest in the case.