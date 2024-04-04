Teen arrested in Browns Point for stolen car, fighting deputies

A teenage boy was taken into custody in Browns Point for possessing a stolen car and fighting deputies during the arrest on Wednesday.

According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Office (PCSO), just after 9 a.m., deputies responded to reports of a suspicious vehicle parked near the corner of Tulalip St. NE and Hyada Blvd. NE. This area is near the Browns Point Lighthouse Park parking lot.

Authorities say multiple people called 911 reporting a maroon Hyundai Elantra without license plates had been parked on the side of the road for several hours with the engine idling. One caller said they knocked on the window, but the driver didn’t wake up.

When deputies arrived, they found the 17-year-old driver still asleep inside the car – which was parked on the wrong side of the road. Deputies looked around and discovered significant damage to the car’s ignition and a large knife in the passenger’s seat. Deputies ran the VIN and found out that the car had been stolen in Federal Way a few days prior.

The PCSO says backup deputies arrived at the scene before they woke up the driver, commanding him to show his hands.

Authorities say the driver did not follow orders, and deputies broke the window to reach inside and control him. The suspect then revved the engine in an attempt to drive away. One deputy tried reaching inside the car to try and unlock it, but the suspect kicked her and covered the control panel with his foot.

Eventually, the teenager was pulled out of the car through the back window.

While in custody, the suspect provided his identification and told deputies he had a felony warrant out of King County Juvenile Court for possession of a stolen vehicle.

The 17-year-old was booked into Remann Hall for possession of a stolen vehicle, resisting arrest and third-degree assault.

