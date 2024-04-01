Immigrants rights groups report harassment at Tacoma memorial

Since setting up an encampment in response to the death of Charles Leo Daniel, immigrant rights activists say they've been harassed and intimidated by aggressive drivers.

"We at the beginning, we were just scared because it was only women, and we were just like, 'What's going on? Everybody gather around. Just stay all together,'" said Vilma Arias, a member of the leadership team of La Resistencia.

Members of La Resistencia and Tsuru for Solidarity say trucks carrying Trump flags have been revving their engines and speeding in front of them multiple times by the Northwest Ice Processing Center (NWIPC) in Tacoma since starting their memorial for Daniel on Mar. 12.

"When we see that we just feel threatened," said Arias.

Several days after capturing these aggressive trucks on camera, their altar for Daniel was discovered destroyed on Thursday.

"I was very angry," said Lynda Joko, a member of Tsuru for Solidarity.

Joko is one of dozens of volunteers who have been helping out at the encampment with La Resistencia.

Another member of Tsuru for Solidarity tells FOX 13 that strangers have also flipped off the immigrant rights groups at the encampment.

"I feel like we won't be intimidated by them," said Joko.

As a Japanese-American whose own relatives were incarcerated, she says these acts of intimidation and aggression will not stop immigrant rights groups from giving hope to detainees at NWIPC.

"We know what this is like, and we're standing beside you, working hard to shut this place down, and you are not alone," said Joko.

Both La Resistencia and Tsuru for Solidarity say they plan to be at the encampment every day and are planning a bigger memorial on April 7.

