Tacoma quadruple murder trial goes to the jury: ‘It will always be there, that pain’

Justice is now in the hands of the jury in the Tacoma quadruple murder trial, as the first full day of deliberations wrapped on Thursday.

For the last month, the state has built its case against Maleke Pate, the man accused of murdering four innocent people on Oct. 21, 2021.

On that day, 42-year-old Maria Nunez-Iese, her brother, 22-year-old Raymond Williams, Maria’s son, 19-year-old Emery Iese, and Raymond’s girlfriend, 22-year-old Natasha Brincefield were murdered.

After weeks of testimony, the prosecution rested its case on Wednesday. The defense chose not to call any of its own witnesses to the stand, including Pate.

Marlene Williams, the mother of Maria and Raymond, and the grandmother of Emery, told FOX 13 News she wanted to hear Pate testify.

"I don’t think there is a reason. I think he was just looking for somebody to kill, and my family was out there. They were out there visiting, and it’s hard, because I’m the one who asked my daughter to go get some paperwork for me, and that’s why she was at my house. And my son was there to make sure I took my medicine," said Williams. "So, sometimes I blame myself because they wouldn’t be out there if it wasn’t for me asking."

Williams has been in court every day of the trial. She says she feels like she has to be there.

"It’s not really going to be over, because it will always be there, that pain, but knowing that he’s finally sentenced, I think that is going to bring a little peace to me," said Williams.

The jury did not reach a verdict on Thursday and will continue deliberating on Friday.

