WA conservationists criticize Trump's national forest logging plan

Dave Upthegrove, Washington Commissioner of Public Lands, is addressing a memo from the Department of Agriculture that raised concerns about the future of the state's national forests. The memo highlighted plans to open 59 percent of National Forest Service lands nationwide to logging.

"Any work the Washington State Department of Natural Resources does with the federal government on federal land is going to respect our Evergreen State values. We’re not going to harvest old growth," said Upthegrove. "While some of the intent is noble, there are some opportunities to do more work on federal land, but we’re not going to see the floodgates open anytime soon."

The memo declares a public health and safety emergency, citing the growing risks of wildfires, insect infestations, and disease as justification for the change. The Department of Agriculture argues that these threats warrant expanding timber production on federal lands to mitigate these issues. Upthegrove believes if President Donald Trump pushes efforts too far, infringing upon the Clean Water and Endangered Species Act, his executive order will face legal challenges.

"The federal government still has to comply with federal law even if the President doesn’t want to," said Upthegrove. "So I think it’s likely these grand ambitions will be tempered by the reality of the law."

Dave Werntz, Senior Director of Science and Conservation at Conservation Northwest, voiced strong concerns about the proposal. He warns that without a well-thought-out approach, the changes could lead to chaotic outcomes.

"It feels like a smash and grab. It feels like a way to gain access to public resources and take them out of public hands," said Werntz.

Werntz also raised concerns about the federal government’s recent cuts to forest service staffing, which could hinder efforts to manage the forests effectively.

"The very folks that would be required to implement this policy are being removed and the agency itself is being hobbled," said Werntz.

According to Werntz, a map included in the memo revealed the national forests most affected by the new executive order are located primarily on the eastern side of the state, as western Washington’s temperate rainforests, like those in the Olympic and Mt. Baker-Snoqualmie National Forests, are less vulnerable to climate change and were not included in the proposed logging areas. However, Werntz cautioned that while these forests are not directly impacted by the emergency rules, they are not off limits.

Supporters of the executive order, including the timber industry and the National Association of Home Builders, argue that increased logging will help make lumber more affordable and boost housing development.

The Source: Information in this story is from Washington Commissioner of Public Lands Dave Upthegrove, Senior Director of Science and Conservation at Conservation Northwest Dave Werntz, and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

