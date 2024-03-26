Tacoma man indicted on child pornography, cyberstalking charges in Alaska

A Tacoma man has been indicted on cyberstalking and child pornography charges in Alaska, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced Tuesday.

A federal grand jury in Alaska indicted 20-year-old Kaden Ollila, who was arrested in Tacoma on March 21.

Ollila is accused of distributing child pornography and harassing a victim on social media. According to court documents, Ollila sent child pornography on Jan. 19, then on Jan. 24 and 25, he sent several messages to a girl "describing his desire to sexually assault her." Court docs say on Feb. 4 and 5, Ollila used a different social media account to send sexual images of himself and images of child sex abuse to a victim.

Ollila is charged with sexual exploitation of a child and two counts of cyberstalking.

He made his first court appearance in the U.S. District Court in Western Washington on Friday, and will face a U.S. District Court in Alaska at a later date.

The U.S. Attorney's Office says that if convicted, Ollila faces a sentence of 5–20 years for distribution of child pornography, and up to five years per count of cyberstalking.

Authorities suspect there may be more victims. Anyone with information on Ollila's alleged actions or who had spoken to him online is asked to contact the Homeland Security tip line at 866-347-2423.