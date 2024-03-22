Tacoma quadruple murder trial: Maleke Pate found guilty

A jury has found Maleke Pate, a man accused of randomly killed four innocent people in Tacoma, guilty of four counts of murder.

Pate was accused of the Oct. 2021 killings of 42-year-old Maria Nunez-Iese, her son, 19-year-old Emery Iese, Nunez-Iese’s brother 22-year-old Raymond Williams, and Williams’ girlfriend, 22-year-old Natasha Brincefield.

During the trial, the prosecution broke down the evidence in the case piece by piece. Deputy prosecuting attorney for Pierce County, Sunni Ko, talked about doorbell camera footage that captured, which investigators say shows Pate fleeing from the murder scene.

Ko referenced evidence found inside Pate’s home, including the gun investigators say forensically matched the murder weapon.

Ko also mentioned jail phone calls between Pate and his mother that were recorded. Investigators say these phone calls show the two schemed a defense in which they claim Pate’s mom had a lot of sexual partners, and that the gun could have come from one of them.

Ko said during her opening statement there is still no motive.

"Just to hear it again, it’s still raw, you know? Hearing it, and hearing the other things we didn’t hear, like the evidence and all that footage and, of course, pictures. It helps to know that everything is falling where it should be," said Lauvale Iese.

Iese’s wife, son, brother-in-law and friend were murdered in the incident.

Defense attorney Travis Currie focused on the state’s case, which he said is based off circumstantial evidence.

"You’re going to end up coming back with a verdict of not guilty," said Currie. "You need to keep your ears and eyes to what you actually see, or don’t see produced by the state."

Prosecutors allege ‘scheme‘ between suspect, mother

During the trial, recordings of what investigators say is Pate speaking to his mom were played in court.

This is an excerpt from the recordings:

"Listen to what I told them. I said, I said, I said, I said, I said my mom’s a whore and, and doesn’t know who’s in and out of the house, because whoever’s in there gets her high. That’s what I told them."

The prosecution stated these recordings show Pate actively concocting a defense strategy, despite knowing that jail phone calls are recorded.

Here is another clip from the recordings:

"Ain’t got no fingerprints on this gun. You ain’t got no fingerprints on nothing. It ain't mine. I give a f--- about how anyone feels. You ain’t got no actual face shot where I look you in your eyes on camera. That ain’t me."

The prosecution addressed these statements by also showing surveillance video of the person who investigators say is the murderer, compared to pictures of clothes found in Pate’s room and tattoos he has on his arms.

Before the jail calls were played in court, defense attorney Travis Currie tried to get the evidence thrown out.

"These are recordings of phone calls made by somebody who entered my client’s pin number and nothing else," said Currie.

Currie said that it might not be Pate on the phone.

But the prosecution argued the caller in these recordings referenced specifics to Pate’s case, including one of the names of Pate’s attorneys.