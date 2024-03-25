The Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force (PSATTF) recently recovered eight vehicles and arrested 11 people in an emphasis patrol operation in unincorporated Pierce County.

The following vehicles were recovered by law enforcement:

Chevy Silverado - stolen from Seattle, located in Spanaway

GMC Sierra - stolen from Tacoma, located in Spanaway.

Jeep Grand Cherokee with trailer - stolen from south Pierce County, located in Spanaway

Ford Ranger - stolen from Spanaway, located in Spanaway

Hyundai Elantra - stolen from Lakewood, located in Parkland

Kia Sportage - stolen from Kent, located in Tacoma

Motorcycle (unspecified) - stolen from Auburn, located in Parkland

Most of the vehicles were occupied when they were located. PSATTF says all of the drivers were booked into jail for unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle, with some facing additional charges.

Officers say five vehicles fled from officers during the emphasis operation, including a Toyota Camry in Spanaway. The driver was later arrested after being followed by unmarked vehicles. He told officers he fled because he was tired of being "harassed" by police for not having license plates.

Police say they also witnessed a drug deal in a Tacoma parking lot, where they later arrested a 39-year-old man after a lengthy car chase.

PSATTF thanked the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department, Tacoma Police Department, Puyallup Police Department, Department of Corrections, and the Washington State Patrol for participating in the operation.

"Auto thefts are a regional issue," said Sgt. Jeff Carroll of the Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force. "We have detectives from multiple agencies within King and Pierce Counties working together to aggressively investigate prolific thieves and get people their stolen vehicles back."