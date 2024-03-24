Teen girl killed in Tacoma shooting

Tacoma Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened in the Hilltop neighborhood Saturday night.

Officers responded to a possible shooting on S. 15th Street near S. Ridgewood Avenue around 8:20 p.m.

Upon arrival, Tacoma Police learned a girl had been taken to a local hospital with a gunshot wound.

Police say the victim was initially described as 15 years old, but officers later found out she was 17.

The victim later died in the hospital.

This incident is being investigated as a homicide.



This is a developing story. Check back for details.