Bodies of two teens found along I-5 in North Seattle are connected

Investigators confirm the cases of two teens found dead along I-5 in North Seattle are connected.

The Washington State Patrol says detectives have been speaking with the victims' families and were working all weekend to figure out who killed the boys.

Investigators say one teen was found dead Thursday night, at around 10:39 p.m. in the northbound lane of I-5, north of NE 85th.

The King County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed the first teen that was discovered was Jahaz S. Phillips and that he died of multiple gunshot wounds.

Phillips' family members spoke with FOX 13 News confirming this GoFundMe has been set up to help with funeral expenses and to bury him next to his late mother who passed away in 2020.

The other teen was found dead of gunshot wounds on Friday morning around 8:00 am near the NE 85TH ramp to northbound I-5, less than a quarter of a mile away from the first teen that was found.

Another GoFundMe created Sunday night identified the second teen victim as Myion Coleman.

Detectives would not reveal any details into how these cases are linked.