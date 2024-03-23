Renton fatal crash suspect held on $1 million bond

A teenager accused of causing a crash that killed three children and a mother in Renton has been released from the hospital and booked into King County Jail.

The suspect, 18-year-old Chase Daniel Jones, is being held on a $1 million bond.

He is charged with four counts of vehicular homicide, two counts of vehicular assault, and reckless driving.

Jones is accused of killing 38-year-old Andrea Hudson, 12-year-old Buster Brown, 13-year-old Tillie Wilcoxson and her 12-year-old sister Eloise in a crash at the intersection of 140th Ave. and S.E. 192nd St.

Jones and Andrea Hudson's two children were hospitalized as well.

Investigators say Jones was speeding and crashed into Hudson's vehicle as she was picking up five kids from a home school event.

Jones was booked into jail around 10:15 p.m. on Friday. It's unknown when his first court appearance will be.