Renton crash: Siblings who lost mom and friends are 'in pretty bad shape', fundraiser begins

Family members are paying tribute to the mom who lost her life in a terrible crash that sent her two children to the hospital and also killed three of their young friends who were in the car with them.

The crash happened while Andrea Hudson was picking up the group of five kids from a home school event when investigators say an 18-year-old smashed into them at deadly speed.

The surviving kids are in very rough shape, according to family members who have surrounded them with love and support.

"Andrea has this quiet sweetness about her," said Melanie Hanes, Andrea's sister.

Hanes says the 38-year-old was a loving daughter, sister, mother and wife.

"She dated her husband Abe in high school. They were high school sweethearts," she said.

Hanes says Andrea loved camping and being active, sharing that with her children and husband Abe.

"They loved the outdoors and being together outside," she said.

Andrea homeschooled her kids and was part of a co-op, often acting as the "bus" driver for other children during outings.

"It was Andrea’s turn to pick up that day," said Hanes.

She said Andrea had just picked up her oldest two kids, Nolan, 14, and Charlotte, 12, and three of their friends. She was going to drop them off when deputies said an 18-year-old man slammed into their SUV at 90 mph, flipping it on Tuesday.

Andrea did not survive. Her kids' three young friends in the car, who were between the ages of 12 and 13 years old, also passed away. Charlotte and Nolan were taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

"Their families have been amazingly supportive," said Hanes. "Andrea’s two oldest kids survived but are in pretty bad shape. Nolan has a lot of broken bones, a lot of surgeries left ahead."

Hanes said Wednesday was the first time Charlotte opened her eyes, her dad waiting with her favorite toy, pictured below.

Andrea and Abe's youngest son, Jude, was safe at home at the time of the crash. Hanes and other family members are stepping in to help support him as well, while his dad is with the other two children at the hospital.

"He’s doing good. He’s a strong little guy," said Hanes. "All of them were very close with their mom."

The family set up an online fundraiser to help the family with medical expenses as the children recover and grieve while learning how to navigate the world without Andrea.

"We all think, ‘What would Andrea want us to do right now?’ and definitely being there for her kids is what she would want the most," said Hanes.

The 18-year-old driver who's accused of hitting the group was also injured and taken to Harborview for treatment and remained in critical care as of Wednesday night.

The King County Sheriff's Office is investigating and says charges are pending.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Gig Harbor nurse accused of forced abortion appears in court

Seattle Mariners reveal new 2024 menu items

WA law students may ‘bypass’ bar exam, Supreme Court rules

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.