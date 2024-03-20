Three of the victims killed in Renton car crash identified as children

Three of the four victims killed in a serious car crash in Renton were identified as 12 and 13-year-olds.

Firefighters were sent around 12:45 p.m. to the report of a serious crash at the intersection of 140th Ave. and SE 192nd St.

Four people died at the scene and three others with life-threatening injuries were taken to a hospital. Another person with lesser injuries was also transported, officials said.

On Wednesday, the King County Sheriff's Office identified the victims as a 38-year-old female, a 13-year-old female, a 12-year-old female and a 12-year-old male.

Detectives also said they identified the driver who caused the crash as an 18-year-old male. That person was among those who were injured in the crash. He is being treated at Seattle's Harborview Medical Center and is under guard while receiving treatment.

Charges are pending. The King County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.