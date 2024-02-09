7 boxer-mix pups found roaming Renton streets; shelter staff investigating before they're adopted

Regional Animal Services of King County (RASKC) have rescued and are nursing seven boxer-mixed pups back to health. Before they can be adopted, officials are investigating who abandoned them in the first place.

Sgt. Sam Moore says RASKC received a call on Feb. 4 from someone notifying them that the dogs were roaming in a Renton/Fairwood neighborhood.

"Their health wasn't top-notch," Moore said.

The little fidos appeared to be slightly malnourished and required special attention once they got into the shelter. Their puppy eyes quickly got them out and into foster homes.

"It's just the best thing for them," Moore said. "They're getting all of the love and attention that they need."

Moore and the rest of the shelter staff now questioning how the dogs got there and why they were left behind.

"If you saw them on Facebook, Craigslist, being sold, being given away or maybe saw them in your neighborhood," Moore said. "Any type of timeline vehicles any owner information, just anything that someone could have, could help, and it can be the smallest piece of information."

She says whoever is responsible for leaving the dogs behind can be charged.

"I say that cautiously because we don't know the full story," Moore said.

Until they do, the pups can't be adopted.

"We have to make sure we do our due diligence when it comes to that and we have to get them healthy," Moore said. "But absolutely, if nothing is able to be found, at some point, they will be able to be re-homed if we do not find an owner."

If you have any information, you can fill out this report and reference case A24-000608.