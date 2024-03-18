A group of individuals took over the streets of Seattle in a bike takeover event on Friday evening, causing chaos and concern among residents.

The incident, captured on video by FOX 13 Seattle Reporter AJ Janavel, occurred at the intersection of 15th Avenue N.W. and N.W. Market Street in Ballard around 8:30 p.m.

Witnesses reported that the group had been gathering at a Safeway parking lot before they embarked on their disruptive ride through the neighborhood. The video footage shows a swarm of motorcycles, dirt bikes, mopeds, mini-bikes and other non-street legal cruisers, weaving through traffic, riding over sidewalks and driving in circles through red light intersections, creating a hazardous and dangerous situation for pedestrians and motorists.

FOX 13 Seattle reached out to Seattle City Councilmember Dan Strauss, who represents the neighborhood, for a statement regarding the incident as well as the Seattle Police Department.

A security guard who works in Ballard told FOX 13 Seattle that he saw the group in the Safeway parking lot, but didn't realize the "illegal aspect of what they were doing at the time." He said, "After seeing the video, it's concerning."

The bike takeover has raised serious safety concerns in the neighborhood, with residents expressing worry about the reckless behavior displayed by the group. Many are calling for increased police presence to prevent similar incidents in the future.

MORE FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE:

New Seattle parking rates go into effect Monday

Chateau Ste. Michelle summer concert lineup announced

Man killed, another injured in two related shootings in Federal Way

Deputy shoots, kills suspect in Tacoma

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update it as new information becomes available.