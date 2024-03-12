Cupcake Royale is closing its store in Seattle's Ballard neighborhood after nearly 20 years in business.

Jody Hall, founder of Cupcake Royale, said in a post that Ballard's last day would be Sunday, March 17.

Hall said this was not the end of the business, and that they had plans to open a pop-up in Capitol Hill soon.

"While this wasn't our first location, it was the one that put us on the map, and literally helped birth the cupcake revolution across the US.

Ballard has been our HQ – our bakery, our cafe and our team's office since 2004, and it’s time to move on. Thank you for being a part of our story and success in Ballard. We’re also grateful for our genius team over the years – bakers, frosters, baristas, sprinkle bitches, dishwashers and delivery drivers who have been foundational to our success. We built this together. We shared random acts of cupcakes. We sparked joy.

"I want to clarify that Cupcake Royale and the business are not going away. Times have changed since we opened 20 years ago, and it's time to revamp our business and adapt for the next 20 years. You can still get our cupcakes at our other cafes or schedule delivery on our website. Plus, we're opening a pop up in Capitol Hill soon!"

Michelle Clair, chief cupcake officer, said on FOX 13's Studio 13 Live that items would be for sale yard sale-style soon at the Ballard location. She said more details would be posted on their Instagram page.

Cupcake Royale also has locations in Madrona, West Seattle, Downtown Seattle, and Burien.