Seattle Police recover $40k worth of Magic: The Gathering cards

Seattle Police arrested a man who allegedly stole $40,000 worth of Magic: The Gathering cards from a warehouse that he temporarily worked at.

Officers were originally called out to a business on Leary Ave. NW near NW Dock Pl. in Ballard on January 23.

Police say a manager noticed substantial discrepancies in their stock of Magic cards.

The manager told police he had been using temporary employees to relocate operations, and the suspect's contract had ended days prior.

The business found Magic cards being sold from Washington through an online marketplace, and an envelope from an order revealed the suspect's name and address.

Police served a warrant at the suspects home and detectives say they were able to recover a majority of the stolen Magic cards.

The 28-year-old suspect was booked into King County Jail for theft and trafficking in stolen property.