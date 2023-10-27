Crews rescue two after crashing their car near the water at Golden Gardens

Seattle fire crews rescued two people who became trapped inside their car after crashing near Golden Gardens Friday afternoon.

The Seattle Fire Department (SFD) sent out the first alert just before 2 p.m. saying that a car had crashed and rolled over near the waterfront.

Crews confirmed two people were trapped inside the car, and rescue swimmers were deployed to see if there were any additional patients in the water.

Less than a half hour later, the SFD announced the two victims were rescued. Both were reportedly in stable condition and taken to a nearby hospital for further treatment.

There were no other patients in the water, and firefighters returned to service.