Deputy shoots, kills suspect in Tacoma

An investigation is underway after a deputy shot and killed an armed suspect in Tacoma Monday morning.

According to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO), at around 1:15 a.m., deputies were with several subjects outside a smoke shop near the corner of E McKinley Ave. and 73rd St. E.

One of the subjects had a felony warrant, and he was detained by deputies.

About a half hour later, deputies said they were chasing another suspect from the group on the railroad tracks behind the smoke shop.

According to the PCSO, the suspect had a gun in his hand and was wearing body armor. At 1:45 a.m., deputies say shots were fired.

Deputies performed CPR on the suspect, but he died at the scene.

No deputies were injured in the shooting.

The Pierce County Force Investigation Team will lead this investigation.

Further information is limited at this time.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.