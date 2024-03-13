Expand / Collapse search

Woman shot, killed in Seattle's Central District

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Seattle
FOX 13 Seattle
article

SEATTLE - A woman was killed in a shooting in Seattle's Central District on Wednesday night. 

Around 8 p.m., officers were called to 24th Avenue S and S. Main for reports of a shooting.

When they arrived, they found a woman dead at the scene.

No suspects have been identified and no one has been arrested.

Wednesday's shooting occurred just hours after and blocks away from a drive-by shooting that injured a teen waiting at a bus stop near Garfield High School.

She was taken to Harborview. No suspects have been identified in that shooting either. 

It's unclear if the shootings are connected. 

Featured

Shooting near Garfield High School: 17-year-old hospitalized, police investigating
article

Shooting near Garfield High School: 17-year-old hospitalized, police investigating

A 17-year-old girl has been taken to the hospital following a shooting near Garfield High School in Seattle's Central District. 

If anyone has information regarding either investigation, please call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.