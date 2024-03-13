Woman shot, killed in Seattle's Central District

article

A woman was killed in a shooting in Seattle's Central District on Wednesday night.

Around 8 p.m., officers were called to 24th Avenue S and S. Main for reports of a shooting.

When they arrived, they found a woman dead at the scene.

No suspects have been identified and no one has been arrested.

Wednesday's shooting occurred just hours after and blocks away from a drive-by shooting that injured a teen waiting at a bus stop near Garfield High School.

She was taken to Harborview. No suspects have been identified in that shooting either.

It's unclear if the shootings are connected.

If anyone has information regarding either investigation, please call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.