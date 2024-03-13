Shooting near Garfield High School: 17-year-old hospitalized, police investigating

article

A 17-year-old girl has been taken to the hospital following a shooting near Garfield High School in Seattle's Central District.

According to Seattle Police, the teen was standing at a bus stop around 3 p.m. near the school on 23rd Avenue, near Ezell's Famous Chicken, when she was shot at from an SUV turning onto East Jefferson Street.

She is in stable condition and was taken to Harborview Medical Center.

Police believe an SUV was involved, though witness reports of its color and make vary.

It's unclear if the teen was targeted or if it was a random shooting.

The school went into a shelter-in-place when gunfire erupted. That means the outside doors were locked but normal school operations continued.

Seattle Police are continuing their investigation, but the scene was mostly cleared by 4 p.m.

It does not appear that anyone else was injured.

It's unclear how many people or shooters were in the car.

This is a developing story.

FOX 13 will have updates as they become available.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.

More on youth violence in Washington