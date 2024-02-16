4 student deaths at Highline High School shakes community: ‘These are somebody's babies’

Students at Highline High School in Burien are dealing with an imaginable emotional weight for the fourth time this year, as yet another student has died.

School officials told parents that a ninth grader died over the weekend.

None of the four student deaths this year are connected, and the causes of these deaths range from tragic accidents to horrible crimes.

"These are babies. These are somebody's babies. So, every single time I’ve heard of these deaths, I can’t help but think about their mothers, their fathers, their siblings, their families, and how deeply impacted I would be if I lost one of my children," said Kisa Hendrickson.

Hendrickson is the chief engagement and partnership officer for Highline Public Schools.

She said crisis teams and counselors are available for kids looking for someone to talk to.

"After this one, it feels, there is an uncertainty to things. And so, the plan is for the school support staff the administration team and for the crisis care support team is to continue to provide opportunities for support and check-ins with students, continue to offer that space where they can come together and grieve together," said Hendrickson.

She said parents also need to keep a close eye on their children and be a support system for them.

The district provided these resources for students and families looking for emotional help following these tragedies: