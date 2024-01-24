Bellevue Shooting: 2 teens arrested, woman survives gunshot to the head

Detectives arrested two teenagers in connection with a Bellevue shooting last September that left a woman with a gunshot wound to the head.

The Bellevue Police Department (BPD) reported the incident occurred on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. At around 2:30 a.m., officers responded to reports of shooting at a home near the corner of 146th Ave. SE and SE 41st St.

Bullet hole in the front window of a residence in Bellevue (Photo: Bellevue PD)

The 38-year-old victim was shot in the head, but she was still conscious and able to call 911. Police arrived and brought her to Harborview Medical Center in stable condition.

At the start of the investigation, detectives believed someone fired several shots from outside the victim’s home, and that the shooting was not random.

Neighbors in the area were asked to look through their surveillance cameras and report suspicious activity to the police.

After months of investigating, detectives were able to identify and arrest 18-year-old Tristan L. Fisher on Jan. 18, 2024. Detectives executed a search warrant at Fisher’s residence in the 13800 block of SE 2nd St., and they found additional evidence related to the shooting.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Woman injured in Bellevue shooting, investigation underway

The 18-year-old suspect was taken to King County Jail and booked for first-degree assault. He is being held on $500,000 bail.

The BPD says detectives located and arrested a second suspect, a 16-year-old boy, in the 9800 block of Avondale Rd. NE in Redmond shortly after. During his arrest, he was found in possession of a ghost gun.

The 16-year-old suspect was taken to the King County Youth Center, also booked for first-degree assault with bail set at $500,000.

"It’s very concerning to see young people engaged in this type of behavior, and this case should serve as an example that if you engage in this type of behavior in Bellevue, our violent crimes unit detectives will bring you to justice," stated BPD Chief Wendell Shirley.

The BPD is telling the community that there is no ongoing danger since the shooting is believed to be a targeted attack rather than a random act of violence.