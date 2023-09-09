Woman injured in Bellevue shooting, investigation underway

Police are investigating after a woman was shot inside a home in Bellevue Saturday morning.

According to the Bellevue Police Department (BPD), police responded to reports of shooting at a residence near the corner of 146th Ave. SE and SE 41st St. at around 2:30 a.m.

When police arrived, they found a 38-year-old woman inside with a gunshot wound.

Authorities say she was taken to Harborview Medical Center for treatment, and is expected to survive.

Investigators believe someone fired several shots from outside the home, and one of the bullets hit her. Investigators also believe this was not a random shooting.

Detectives are asking anyone with surveillance cameras in the area to look at their footage between 2 and 2:30 a.m. and report any suspicious activity to the BPD.

Bellevue Police are asking those with information to contact them at 425-577-5656, or email PDtipline@bellevuewa.gov.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.