Multiple teens arrested in separate crimes in Pierce County, including a stabbing and attempted carjacking

The Pierce County Sheriff's Department arrested several teens in the span of nearly two hours for separate crimes across the county on Wednesday night.

Deputies responded to a call about a stabbing in the wooded area between A Street and Pacific Ave. S in Spanaway. When they arrived, they found the stabbing victim and two other teens in a small lot. The 15-year-old victim was treated and sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Pierce County deputies were able to locate the 15-year-old suspect about half a mile away from the scene. A deputy noticed the teen was banging on the doors of a Burger King, trying to get inside.

During a pat down, the deputy found a bloody knife in the suspect's sweatshirt.

According to the sheriff's department, the suspect and victim knew each other.

The teenage suspect was booked into Remann Hall for first-degree assault.

Then, just before 11 p.m., deputies were called to an incident in South Hill where a group of teens tried to steal someone's car, but the car's owner held one of them down and detained them.

The 911 caller said he was walking to his car when he saw the windows broken and saw two teens inside of it trying to steal it. The car's owner hit the fob to try and scare the kids out of the car. When they left, the 28-year-old owner of the car held one of the teens down while his girlfriend called 911.

The three other teens present returned to the scene and tried to pull the man off their accomplice. One threatened to hit the man with a rock.

The 28-year-old was uninjured.

Three of the suspects, ages 14 and 15, were booked into Remann Hall for attempted motor vehicle theft and fourth-degree assault. Deputies are still looking for the other teen present.