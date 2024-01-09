Expand / Collapse search
Detectives investigate deadly shooting involving officer in Tacoma

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
News
FOX 13 Seattle

TACOMA, Wash. - Detectives are investigating a deadly shooting involving a police officer in Tacoma.

According to the Tacoma Police Department (TPD), at around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, officers responded to reports of a woman firing a gun outside near the corner of S Bell St. and S 40th St.

The TPD says officers arrived and established containment. About 2 hours after the initial call, an officer-involved shooting happened. 

No officers were hurt in this incident.

The public information officer at the scene confirmed with FOX 13 that the suspect is dead.

The Pierce County Force Investigation Team (PCFIT) will be leading the investigation into the shooting.

The section of 43rd St. from Pacific Ave. to A St. is closed, and police are asking the public to consider using alternative routes until further notice. 

This is a developing story, check back for updates.