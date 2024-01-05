‘He didn’t get a chance to live his life:' Family mourns death of Uber driver shot & killed in Edmonds

article

The Muslim community is mourning the loss of a local Uber driver who was shot and killed by an unknown pedestrian on Wednesday night. Two days later, friends and family of Abdulkadir Shariif Gedi laid the 31-year-old to rest at a cemetery in Covington.

"He always told me to always stand up for what I believe in, and to always be kind," said Gedi’s younger sister, Umueyaman Shariif.

"I’m sad, broken," said Gedi’s brother, Abdirahman Shariif. "I lost my older brother and am fully devastated. "

The Edmonds Police Department (EPD) initially responded to the shooting near the intersection of Edmonds Way and 236th Street SW just after 10:15 p.m. on Wednesday night.

Witnesses told investigators that the suspect was on foot and fired at least seven shots. The 31-year-old victim, 31-year-old from SeaTac was taken to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition and later died, according to police.

"He pulled the trigger on my brother," said Umueyaman Shariif. "He didn’t deserve that. He didn’t get a chance to live his life."

According to the Seattle Rideshare Drivers Association, Gedi was likely wrapping up a fare when the shooting happened.

"This is a tragedy as family members have said," said Executive Director of Seattle Rideshare Drivers Association Ahmed Mumin. "This is the sixth death of a driver we’ve had in six years. How many more rideshare drivers will be innocently killed until we have justice for them?"

Right now, Wednesday’s shooting appears to be random.

During a press conference Thursday, Edmonds Police said it appears the shooter was crossing Edmonds Way and that Gedi was turning left towards the suspect.

The EPD said there was "no obvious altercation before the suspect opened fire, mortally wounding the victim."

"This type of incident shakes a community, and it is difficult for all of us to fathom," EPD Chief Michelle Bennett said in a statement. "We are aggressively pursuing the person responsible for this senseless killing, and we will work tirelessly to get them off the streets to face justice. We know someone knows the suspect or knows something about this incident. To that person; please do the right thing and contact us."

Friends and family have since set up a GoFundMe to help with funeral arrangements.

Gedi's friends and family said he often volunteered at a local mosque and took pride in helping worshipers park their cars in the facility's lot.

They said he volunteered at the mosque only hours before his death.

"I wanted a longer life for my brother," said Abdirahamn Shariif. "I wanted him to live a happier, longer life but that was not the case."

"We’re not going to give up until we find the person who did what they did to him," said his sister Umueyaman.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or email policetips@edmondswa.gov.