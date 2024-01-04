Suspect still on the loose after deadly shooting following traffic argument in Edmonds

Edmonds Police are asking the community to remain on alert after they say a man walking across the street, shot and killed a driver, then fled the scene.

Investigators say they responded to the corner of Edmonds Way and 236th St. SW. around 10:15 p.m. on Wednesday night for a shooting call. When they arrived, they found a 31-year-old man shot inside his car.

Witnesses saw the entire incident and told police the suspect fled the scene.

"This was two people that just crossed paths and for whatever reason the pedestrian decided to open fire," said Commander Josh McClure.

McClure says the pedestrian was crossing the street. The driver was making a left-hand turn. He says some sort of argument happened, then the pedestrian started shooting. McClure says investigators believe the two people involved were strangers to each other.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Edmonds Police Department

The 31-year-old victim was taken to the hospital, but he died. Investigators said the victim was from SeaTac. They also said he was a ride-share driver, but police do not know if he was working when he was shot.

A multi-agency manhunt took place, involving search dogs and drones, but police said they did not find the suspect.

The EPD says the suspect is a man in his teens to early 20s. He was last seen on foot heading eastbound on 236th St. SW. He had curly dark hair and was wearing a hoody and black clothing.

"We kind of know someone knows something because this happened too randomly for someone not to realize, ‘I heard a bunch of sirens right after somebody left my house,’" said McClure.

RELATED: Deputies investigating homicide near Gold Bar

"This is something that doesn't happen very often down here in Edmonds," said Sherrill Grennan.

Grennan lives where the shooting happened. She said she heard the gunshots. She tells FOX 13 News this incident made her think twice about her community.

Homicides are rare for Edmonds. According to police, there was one homicide in 2023; there were two homicides in 2022 (one of them was a police shooting), and there were zero homicides in 2021.

McClure says the department is looking toward the community to find answers.

"We need somebody to come forward. It's the right thing to do, and some other family is grieving because their family member tried to make a left turn. So, we need some help on this one," he said.

Authorities are encouraging anyone with information or surveillance footage to call 911, or email policetips@edmondswa.gov.