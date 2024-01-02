Deputies investigating homicide near Gold Bar
GOLD BAR, Wash. - Snohomish County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a homicide that occurred near Gold Bar Tuesday evening.
A woman was found dead and another person was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. The victims were found shot inside a vehicle.
Deputies have not specified if they are looking for a suspect, but it's believed this was not a random shooting.
