Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
until TUE 11:00 PM PDT, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes
9
Winter Weather Advisory
until TUE 11:00 PM PDT, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes
Wind Advisory
from MON 2:00 PM PDT until MON 11:00 PM PDT, North Coast, Central Coast
Winter Weather Advisory
from MON 5:00 AM PDT until TUE 5:00 PM PDT, Olympics
Winter Weather Advisory
from MON 5:00 AM PDT until TUE 11:00 PM PDT, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes
Wind Advisory
from MON 6:00 PM PDT until TUE 2:00 AM PDT, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Admiralty Inlet Area
Flood Watch
until TUE 5:00 PM PDT, Mason County
Coastal Flood Advisory
from TUE 12:00 AM PDT until TUE 6:00 AM PDT, North Coast, Central Coast
Coastal Flood Advisory
from TUE 4:00 AM PDT until TUE 10:00 AM PDT, Seattle and vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Tacoma Area

Missing Renton woman found dead in Mexico, suspect in custody

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Renton
FOX 13 Seattle

Renton PD looking for woman possibly taken against her will

No one has seen or heard from 54-year-old Reyna Hernandez since she disappeared on Feb. 26. Not only are detectives looking for her, but a man who might have answers to where she is.

RENTON, Wash. - The body of a missing Renton woman was found in Mexico last week, authorities confirmed Monday, and a suspect is already in custody across the border.

Renton Police say 54-year-old Reyna Hernandez, who went missing from her home in South Renton on Feb. 26, was found dead near Mexicali on March 8. Mexicali is the capital of Baja California, and is situated east of Tijuana, right across the U.S.-Mexico border.

According to Renton Police, detectives were directed to a news article from Mexicali, reporting an unidentified body found in a cemetery on the Tijuana Highway. They reached out to Mexican authorities and were able to identify the body as that of Hernandez.

RELATED: Renton Police searching for a hair salon owner possibly taken against her will

A 61-year-old suspect from Renton was arrested in Mexicali unrelated charges. Renton Police say they are a suspect in this case.

Reyna Hernandez

Authorities confirmed there were signs of torture, saying Hernandez was bound at the hands and feet, shot in the head and wrapped in a blanket.

"This is the worst possible outcome, and our hearts go out to Reyna’s family and friends," said Investigations Commander Chandler Swain. "We are working closely with Mexicali police and our U.S. Federal partners to determine when and where Reyna was killed."

Hernandez has not been seen since Feb. 26, and her friends reported her missing on Feb. 28 when she did not return home from running errands.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Police looking for missing Renton woman

Authorities say once Hernandez's time and manner of death are confirmed, they can determine where she was killed. If evidence shows she was killed in the U.S., Renton Police say they will ask for the suspect to be extradited for trial in the States.