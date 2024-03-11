Missing Renton woman found dead in Mexico, suspect in custody

The body of a missing Renton woman was found in Mexico last week, authorities confirmed Monday, and a suspect is already in custody across the border.

Renton Police say 54-year-old Reyna Hernandez, who went missing from her home in South Renton on Feb. 26, was found dead near Mexicali on March 8. Mexicali is the capital of Baja California, and is situated east of Tijuana, right across the U.S.-Mexico border.

According to Renton Police, detectives were directed to a news article from Mexicali, reporting an unidentified body found in a cemetery on the Tijuana Highway. They reached out to Mexican authorities and were able to identify the body as that of Hernandez.

RELATED: Renton Police searching for a hair salon owner possibly taken against her will

A 61-year-old suspect from Renton was arrested in Mexicali unrelated charges. Renton Police say they are a suspect in this case.

Reyna Hernandez

Authorities confirmed there were signs of torture, saying Hernandez was bound at the hands and feet, shot in the head and wrapped in a blanket.

"This is the worst possible outcome, and our hearts go out to Reyna’s family and friends," said Investigations Commander Chandler Swain. "We are working closely with Mexicali police and our U.S. Federal partners to determine when and where Reyna was killed."

Hernandez has not been seen since Feb. 26, and her friends reported her missing on Feb. 28 when she did not return home from running errands.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Police looking for missing Renton woman

Authorities say once Hernandez's time and manner of death are confirmed, they can determine where she was killed. If evidence shows she was killed in the U.S., Renton Police say they will ask for the suspect to be extradited for trial in the States.