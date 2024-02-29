Police looking for missing Renton woman

article

Renton Police are asking for the public's help in locating a woman last seen three days ago.

Reyna Hernandez, 54, left her home in the Renton Highlands on Feb. 26 to run errands, but she never returned, police said.

She has not been seen since.

She is a small business owner and has not shown up for work, and friends and family say it's not like her to not answer her phone.

Hernandez drives a maroon Ford Flex with WA plates APR9503.

She is around 6'0" and weighs around 210 pounds. She has black hair and hazel eyes.

If you've seen Hernandez, call 911.