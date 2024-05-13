Man injured in shooting near North Bend, deputies investigate

Police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured near North Bend Sunday night.

According to the King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO), at around 7:10 p.m., dispatch received a 911 call reporting a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Authorities say the victim, who was in his late 20s, was located in unincorporated King County east of North Bend in the SE Homestead Valley road area. This is near exit 38 off of I-90.

Deputies arrived at the scene, treated the victim and took him to Harborview Medical Center for further treatment.

The victim’s current condition is unknown, according to KCSO.

Deputies are in the early stages of the investigation and are working to figure out what led up to the gunfire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates