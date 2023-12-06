WSP: Man arrested for DUI after speeding wrong way down I-90

article

Washington State Patrol arrested a man suspected of speeding the wrong way down I-90 while under the influence early Monday morning.

Around 12:20 a.m. Monday, state troopers were called to reports of a car speeding the wrong way down eastbound I-90 near North Bend.

A trooper nearby saw the headlights coming toward them, and tried to position the patrol car to stop the suspect, but the car swerved around them and kept going. The trooper identified the car as a silver Nissan Altima.

Roughly five miles up the road, troopers threw down spike strips and were able to blow out the suspect's tires. Another 911 caller reported seeing the suspect exiting the wrong way on the on-ramp from Preston.

Troopers later located the suspect car on Preston Way and took the driver, 27-year-old Jhonatan Crisostomo, into custody. He was booked into King County Jail for driving under the influence, reckless driving and driving with a suspended license.