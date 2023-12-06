Lynnwood police searching for suspect putting credit card skimmers on ATMs

Lynnwood Police are asking for the public's help to identify a suspect caught on camera putting credit card skimmers on ATMs. Surveillance cameras captured images of him at an ATM in Lynnwood and in Bothell.

The skimmer in Bothell was placed on a Bank of America ATM at 7110 NE Bothell Way on Nov. 13. The device was discovered before any information was stolen because the skimmer disabled the ATM.

However on Nov. 22, the device was placed on an ATM inside the QFC at 7500 196th St. SW in Lynnwood. Police say a victim did have their information stolen and used.

Detectives recovered the overlay placed the ATM that's used to capture PINs and data on the card's magnetic strip. Thieves use the stolen information to produce fake cards or take cash straight from the victim's bank accounts.

According to Bankrate.com, more than 161,000 cards were compromised due to skimming activity in 2022. That number increased nearly five times from the year before.

Law enforcement says the skimmers are getting harder to detect because thieves are using 3D printers to make them, though that doesn't appear to be the case here. To avoid becoming a victim, wiggle the card reader to see if it feels loose or if there is a cover over it. Also, use your hand to cover the PIN pad when you enter your PIN.

The skimmers are often placed on gas pumps. If you can, detectives suggest using the tap feature with credit cards and/or Google Wallet or Apple Pay to avoid having to insert or swipe a card.

If you recognize the skimming suspect, please call Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or text the information through the P3 Tips App on your cell phone. Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to his arrest.