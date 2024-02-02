'Full notes of distain and disappointment:' North Bend Brewery names new beer after burglary incident

article

A popular brewery in North Bend is cashing in on a recent burglary and drumming up business.

"We noticed there was paper everywhere," said Volition Brewing Co. co-owner Lucas Haines. "Somebody had been in the building and threw chairs around and stole our till which had zero dollars in it."

However, the thieves did get away with the change in the brewery's pinball change machine.

"It probably had $1,000 in it, mostly quarters," said Haines.

In light of the burglary, the business is now operating as cashless, until a new till is ordered.

"Look, you’ve got to be positive," Haines added. "You’ve got to have fun. Once we realized no one was hurt and the damage was minimal, we knew it was time to have fun."

The brewery could have stopped short at filing a police report and letting law enforcement handle the situation. But they wanted to go a step further: Haines and two other co-owners decided to pay tribute to the thievery.

"We had a double IPA that we were getting ready to roll out," said Haines. "We were thinking of different names and we came up with the ‘Quarter Bandit.’ It’s full of notes of disdain and disappointment."

Haines says the "Quarter Bandit" is an 8.5% double IPA.

"Be careful when you drink it," he said.

As for the stolen coin machine, Haines told FOX 13 that a replacement is on the way.

"North Bend loves beer, they love pinball, they love Volition and we love them, so we’re going to continue to serve the community," said Haines.