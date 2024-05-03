Elusive missing zebra captured in North Bend

On April 28, four zebras escaped from a trailer that had pulled over on I-90 in North Bend. Three were quickly caught, but one zebra managed to get away and continued to elude capture for five days.

Until now.

The elusive viral zebra was finally caught on Friday, May 3. It's unclear when the zebra was caught, but it appears the capture took place in a wooded area in North Bend, in the Riverbend neighborhood.

Private citizens helped King County Regional Animal Services (RASKC) capture and corral the zebra.

"The zebra seems to be in good condition despite her nearly week-long adventure in the woods," RASKC said.

Efforts are under way to bring the zebra to Montana, where it was initially heading before the escape.

How the zebra escaped in the first place, and ended up in North Bend

The zebra, part of a group of four being transported out of state, made a break for freedom when the driver stopped to secure her trailer along eastbound I-90.

Despite efforts to corral the zebras, three were captured while one remained at large. Eyewitnesses reported sightings of the zebras, with one resident, Whitney Blomquist, even finding three of them on her property. "I’ve seen bears before but never zebras. This was a first!" she said.

Wrangler David Danton, who assisted in capturing the zebras on I-90, shared his experience: "It’s just what you do. Neighbors helping neighbors."

Local authorities, including King County Animal Control intensified their efforts, in the days following the escape, to locate the missing zebra.

Mayor Mary Miller, while acknowledging the incident's novelty, emphasized the importance of public safety and the welfare of the animal.

"He could be going to Cle Elum by now, he could be up by Rattlesnake, he could be taking a drink out of the lake … we don’t know," she told FOX 13 Seattle.

Despite the challenges posed by the terrain and the difficulty of spotting the zebra amidst dense foliage, residents and officials alike remained determined to ensure the safe return of the escaped animal.

Cameron Satterfield of King County Animal Services noted the community's support, with offers of assistance ranging from search dogs to drones.

While the zebra was on the loose, residents spotted it in their yards or saw it cross on their trail cameras.

Reaction to the missing zebra saga went viral

Many people online used AI to put the zebra in absurd situations.

Dick's jumped in on the fun and posted the "zebra" at one of its locations.

Big Foot Java posted on Facebook: "who ordered ‘The Zebra?’" and showed a cold white beverage with chocolate syrup stripes. It's unclear if they actually sold the zebra drink.

Even government agencies chimed in.

"The teams at @WaDNR are always working to make sure our wildlife have healthy habitat. While this one was an unexpected challenge, we wanted to make sure that our new zebra friend felt comfortable for however long their stay in Washington ends up being," the Washington Department of Natural Resources posted on X, featuring a photo of "zebra-striped forest trees."

WSDOT posted a photo of the zebra on the Tacoma Narrows Bridge, and the Pierce County Sheriff's Department posted a photo of the zebra on its force.

