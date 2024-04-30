Animal control officers are intensifying efforts in North Bend to locate a missing zebra, which has been on the loose for 48 hours.

The zebra, part of a group of zebras bound for Montana, made a daring escape near I-90 on Sunday, surprising residents and officials alike.

Authorities confirmed that while three zebras were corralled back on Sunday, a single male zebra managed to evade capture, prompting concerns about public safety and the welfare of the animal.

Local musician Bob Antone has immortalized the incident in a song, capturing the attention of residents and adding to the intrigue surrounding the zebra's escapade.

Authorities in King County continue to search for a zebra that escaped from a trailer traveling near I-90 in North Bend on Sunday afternoon. (Washington State Patrol)

Mayor Mary Miller joked with FOX 13 Seattle on Tuesday about potential zebra-themed merchandise, and even expressed solidarity by incorporating black and white attire into her wardrobe.

The zebra was last seen in South Fork, but where he is now remains a mystery.

"He could be going to Cle Elum by now, he could be up by Rattlesnake, he could be taking a drink out of the lake … we don’t know," said Miller.

Despite the light-hearted approach, officials remain focused on the task at hand. Cameron Satterfield of King County Animal Services emphasized the challenges of locating the zebra in the vast terrain of the Snoqualmie Valley, likening it to finding a needle in a haystack.

"I think this zebra would like to find one of his own, so a female zebra could be great if we could lure him back with that," said Satterfield.

Members of the public have rallied behind the search efforts, offering assistance ranging from search dogs to drones. However, Satterfield says it's especially difficult to spot the zebra this time of year with the trees leafed out.

As the search for the missing zebra continues, residents of North Bend find themselves captivated by the unfolding saga, embracing the unexpected arrival of their newest resident. With optimism and determination, they remain committed to ensuring the safe return of the elusive zebra, and riding the wave of international attention for as long as it lasts.

Stay tuned for further updates on this developing story.

