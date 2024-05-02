Everything we know about the missing zebra in WA right now

Authorities in King County are continuing their search for a zebra that escaped a trailer in North Bend near I-90 on Sunday afternoon.

The zebra, part of a group of four being transported out of state, made a break for freedom when the driver stopped to secure the trailer along eastbound I-90.

Despite efforts to corral the zebras, three have been captured while one remains at large. Eyewitnesses reported sightings of the zebras, with one resident, Whitney Blomquist, even finding three of them on her property. "I’ve seen bears before but never zebras. This was a first!" she said.

Wrangler David Danton, who assisted in capturing the zebras, shared his experience: "It’s just what you do. Neighbors helping neighbors."

While efforts have been successful in retrieving three of the escaped zebras, the fourth remains elusive, and the internet in Seattle is blowing up about it.

Local authorities, including King County Animal Control, are now intensifying efforts to locate the missing zebra.

Mayor Mary Miller, while acknowledging the incident's novelty, emphasized the importance of public safety and the welfare of the animal.

"He could be going to Cle Elum by now, he could be up by Rattlesnake, he could be taking a drink out of the lake … we don’t know," she said.

Despite the challenges posed by the terrain and the difficulty of spotting the zebra amidst dense foliage, residents and officials alike remain determined to ensure the safe return of the escaped animal.

Cameron Satterfield of King County Animal Services noted the community's support, with offers of assistance ranging from search dogs to drones.

Related article

What prompted the search for a missing zebra in North Bend, Washington?

The search was prompted by an escape incident on Sunday afternoon when a zebra broke free from a trailer along eastbound I-90.

How many zebras were originally being transported, and how many are still missing?

A: Four zebras were being transported, and while three have been captured, one zebra remains at large.

What efforts have been made to locate the missing zebra?

Authorities, including King County Animal Control, have intensified efforts, with residents and officials alike joining the search.

Have there been any recent sightings of the missing zebra?

The zebra was last seen in South Fork, but its current whereabouts remain unknown, prompting concerns about public safety and the animal's welfare. It's been spotted by several different people and captured on trail cams in the area.

What challenges are officials facing in their search efforts?

Officials face challenges posed by the vast terrain of the Snoqualmie Valley, likened to finding a needle in a haystack, especially with dense foliage obstructing visibility.

How are residents of North Bend responding to the situation?

Residents have rallied behind the search efforts, offering assistance and embracing the unexpected arrival of their newest resident. One resident even wrote a song about it.

What measures are being taken to ensure public safety during the search?

Authorities are prioritizing public safety while maintaining efforts to locate the missing zebra, emphasizing the importance of a safe return for both residents and the animal.

