A plane made an emergency landing on a Spokane freeway Saturday, and later took off from the same stretch of road.

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) says two people, a trainee pilot and senior co-pilot, were in the plane when it touched down on the North Spokane Corridor. Luckily, no one was injured in the incident.

WSP says the plane ran out of fuel in one tank and failed to switch to the second tank, prompting the emergency landing.

The plane landed on a construction site along the corridor, though there were no construction crews near the temporary landing strip.

After some time, it was determined that the plane had enough space and fuel to take off from the freeway. After giving the all clear, the plane departed, and all lanes of the freeway reopened.

WSP also said there was no damage to the plane or the area where it landed.

